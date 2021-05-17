New Couple Alert? Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Fuel Romance Rumors

Backgrid

Romance rumors have been swirling about singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi for weeks!

Over the weekend, they seemingly confirmed the rumors, emerging together from his beachside home in Bondi Beach.

During their breakfast outing, the two were seen holding hands at the table. At one point, Taiki kissed Rita’s hand!

Backgrid

In April, Rita and Taika were spotted together at the premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” at the Sydney Opera House.

That same month, Rita shared a photo of Taika wrapping his arms around her, each in a Gucci outfit. She wrote on Instagram, “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love..❤️ #midweekupdate.”

Instagram

A source recently told The Sun UK, “They've been a couple since early March but kept things low key. However, all their friends know about the relationship — they're really into each other."

Taiki was previously married to Chelsea Winstanley, but they called it quits in 2018 after seven years.