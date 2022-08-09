Owen Wilson Has Seen a 'Wedding Crashers 2' Script (Exclusive)

Getty

Owen Wilson is spreading the word on his new superhero movie “Secret Headquarters.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Owen, who also shared an update on the long-awaited “Wedding Crashers” sequel.

Owen broke this news, saying, “You know, David Dobkin, the director, I think he’s sort of kind of exploring some ideas.”

Joined by his “Secret Headquarters” co-star Walker Scobell, Wilson went on, “And it was kind of one of those movies that, you know, we had such a great time doing it and then, you know, obviously got a really nice response and so, you know, just hoping if you do do something that it can live up to the first one.”

Owen has seen the script, saying, “They’re working on some stuff.”

For now, he is starring in “Secret Headquarters,” which centers on a kid named Charlie, played by Walker, who discovers the secret headquarters of a powerful superhero hidden beneath his home and must defend it with his group of friends when villains attack. It turns out Charlie’s father, played by Owen, is a superhero.

Owen opened up about working with Walker, saying, “What impressed me — and that was right from when I met Walker — was sort of the enthusiasm that he had… [He had] already been filming for a couple of months by the time I showed up… so it felt like I was kind of stepping into kind of summer camp movie… Being there was infectious.”

As for what impressed Walker about Owen, he shared, “Probably his hair. [It] is super cool… It’s pretty awesome.”

Owen was a fan of his superhero suit, joking, “It was great putting on the guard uniform… The problem was I didn’t want to take it off. The directors were like, ‘No, no, we gotta have you kind of leave this here.’”

Owen “felt very comfortable wearing that uniform,” adding, “It’s such an elaborate process making it… All the sort of people that it takes kind of behind the scenes to kind of make it look cool and come up with something original and so that was, you know, I appreciated that.”