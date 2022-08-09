Lance Armstrong Marries Anna Hansen

Olympic cyclist Lance Armstrong is a married man!

On Tuesday, Armstrong broke the news that he married Anna Hansen at Château La Coste in France.

Along with posting some wedding photos, he wrote, “Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears.”

Showing appreciation for his new bride, Lance gushed, “Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you. I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”

Lance also gave a shout-out to Chadbourne Mountain for officiating the wedding and photographer Elizabeth Kreutz for capturing their special day.

For their wedding, Anna opted for a strapless white gown, while Lance wore a suit and baby-blue tie.

In the spring of 2017, Armstrong popped the question to Hansen, who is also the mother of his kids Max, 13, and Olivia, 11.