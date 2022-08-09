Celebrity News August 09, 2022
Actress Denise Dowse Hospitalized in a Coma
Denise Dowse, who starred in “Insecure,” is in a coma, TMZ reports.
Her sister Tracey first shared the news on Twitter last week, writing, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister DD. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”
TMZ followed up with Tracey, who confirmed on Tuesday that Denise’s condition remains the same.
Dowse, 64, is known for playing Dr. Rhonda Pyne on “Insecure” and Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” as well as characters in “Coach Carter,” on “Grey’s Anatomy,” and more.