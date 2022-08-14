Denise Dowse, 'Insecure' and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actress, Dies at 64

Getty Images

Denise Dowse, who starred on TV's “Insecure,” has died, her sister Tracey announced on Instagram Saturday.

She was 64.

Dowse died after contracting viral meningitis and slipping into a weeklong coma.

Her sister wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life."

She praised her: "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member.

Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

News about a celebration of life is forthcoming.

Tracey had first shared the news that Dowse was fighting for her life in a Twitter post last week, writing, "I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister DD. She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.”

Born on February 21, 1958, in Honolulu, Dowse racked up over 120 TV and movie credits from 1989 on, including playing Dr. Rhonda Pine on “Insecure" (2017-2020) and Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on “Beverly Hills, 90210" (1990-2000).

She also appeared on "ALF" (1989), "Roc" (1991-1992), "Full House" (1993), "Murphy Brown" (1994), "Touched by an Angel" (1996), "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1997), "Sister, Sister" (1998), "Gilmore Girls" (2007), "Monk" (2009), "Criminal Minds" (2011-2012), and "Grey's Anatomy" (2020), among many others.

On a 1994 episode of "Seinfeld," she played a woman who comes home to find George Costanza watching "Breakfast at Tiffany's" with her family on their couch.

She had recurring or series-regular roles on "Built to Last" (1997), "The Guardian" (2001-2004), "Secrets and Lies" (2015-2016), and "Imposters" (2017-2018).

Film work included "Sneakers" (1992), "Bio-Dome" (1996), "Starship Troopers" (1997), "Pleasantville" (1998), "Requiem for a Dream" (2000), "Dr Dolittle 2" (2001), "Ray" (2004), "Coach Carter" (2005), and this year's "A Cloud So High."