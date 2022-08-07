'A League of Their Own' Co-Stars Abbi Jacobson & Jodi Balfour Engaged

Instagram

"A League of Their Own" co-stars Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour make a great team — and they're making it official by getting engaged!

Abbi, 38, confirmed her new status with Balfour, 35, to People magazine, talking to the outlet at a Cinespia screening of the new Amazon Prime Video series spun off from the 1992 film of the same name.

The two have dated since 2020, making their red-carpet debut as a couple just this past week at the L.A. premiere of "A League of Their Own."

While keeping a generally low profile, they did publicly celebrate their one-year anniversary on Instagram last year.

With the news out, Abbi's co-star and friend D'Arcy Carden reacted with, "It's out. It's great. We're so happy. We love her."

Chanté Adams joked, "We've had to hide it for... No, I'm kidding!"

"You have not had to hide it," Jacobson replied. "It was not a secret."

The new series has LGBTQ content, unlike the beloved original film, and in real life, 95-year-old Maybelle Blair — who played with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940s — came out as a lesbian for the first time publicly.