Will Poulter and Bobby T Confirm Romance with Some Serious PDA

MEGA/Getty

Will Poulter and Bobby T are taking their romance public.

The actor and model were spotted packing on the PDA in West Hollywood in pics posted by Eonline.com. Check them out here!

In one photo, the couple shares a hot kiss and in another they are all smiles.

It was a gun show for Poulter, 29, who stars as Adam Warlock in the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” He looked as buff as ever in a black tank top and shorts, while Bobby T showed off her slim figure in a black crop top and joggers.

Bobby T, who is mom to son Daniel, is with Ford models. Her Instagram bio describes her as born in Derry, Ireland but raised in Cuba and educated in Japan.

"Extra's" Katie Krause just spoke with Will at Comic-Con where he teased the new "Guardians" movie. Watch!

The Poulter and Bobby T sighting comes a few months after Will photographed enjoying a beach day with his “Midsommar” co-star Florence Pugh in Ibiza.

Pugh, however, set the record straight on the dating rumors.

She wrote on Instagram, “Ooookay. Man. This is getting a little silly now. No, Will Poulter and I are not dating. We went to the beach with our friends, who are always about half a metre [sic] away from us in every picture, but have been cleverly cut out/framed out so that it looks otherwise.”

“You can LITERALLY see my best friend in the corner of so many shots and Archie [Madekwe]‘s arms at the sides,” Florence emphasized. “I understand that the nature of this job is that you sometimes get your privacy completely bulldozed by paparazzi, but to fabricate this stuff does more damage than good. Thanks for saying we look sexy.. doesn’t mean we’re doing the sexy.”