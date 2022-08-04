Celebrity News August 04, 2022
Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Birthday Wishes for Meghan Markle
The royals are wishing Meghan Markle a happy birthday, despite signs of a rift between Prince Harry and his family.
Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of Meghan on their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account. They included the message, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also shared well-wishes for Markle on Twitter, writing, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” and adding a balloon emoji.
Both posts included smiling photos of Meghan at the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, 2022, in London as part of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.
In the photos, Meghan beams in a Dior stone-white trench coat and skirt with a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat
All eyes were on Prince Harry and his family at the special service earlier this summer.
Tensions have been running high between Harry and Meghan and the royals since their candid interview about the family with Oprah in March 2021. The service marked the first time Harry and Meghan had attended an event with William and Kate since the interview.
It was also the first time the foursome has been seen at the same occasion since 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K. for California.
The two couples did not sit together at the thanksgiving service, instead sitting on opposite sides of the aisle. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sat in front of them.
Across the aisle in the front row were Charles and Camilla, and William and Kate. People magazine noted that William and Kate kept their eyes forward as they passed Harry and Meghan’s pew to take their seats and that Harry also kept his eyes straight ahead.