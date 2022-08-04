Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Birthday Wishes for Meghan Markle

Getty

The royals are wishing Meghan Markle a happy birthday, despite signs of a rift between Prince Harry and his family.

Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo of Meghan on their @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account. They included the message, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla also shared well-wishes for Markle on Twitter, writing, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” and adding a balloon emoji.

Both posts included smiling photos of Meghan at the National Service of Thanksgiving on June 3, 2022, in London as part of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

Getty Images

In the photos, Meghan beams in a Dior stone-white trench coat and skirt with a matching wide-brimmed Dior hat

All eyes were on Prince Harry and his family at the special service earlier this summer.

Tensions have been running high between Harry and Meghan and the royals since their candid interview about the family with Oprah in March 2021. The service marked the first time Harry and Meghan had attended an event with William and Kate since the interview.

Getty Images

It was also the first time the foursome has been seen at the same occasion since 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and left the U.K. for California.

The two couples did not sit together at the thanksgiving service, instead sitting on opposite sides of the aisle. Harry and Meghan sat in the second row alongside Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands. Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, sat in front of them.