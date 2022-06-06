Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Celebrate Lilibet’s 1st Birthday with New Pic

Misan Harriman

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released a new photo of their daughter Lilibet!

This is the first portrait they have released of their daughter, and it turns out she’s a redhead just like her dad.

In the photo, the little one wears a light blue dress with a white bow in her hair as she sits in the grass.

The sweet pic was taken by Misan Harriman at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan hosted her birthday party over the weekend.

Lili, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, turned 1 on June 4 while visiting the U.K. with her mom, dad and brother Archie, 3.

The family was in town for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Us Weekly reports the Queen took time out during the festivities to meet Lili for the first time.

The Queen also shared on social media, "🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday!"

Prince Charles and Camilla posted a message, too, writing, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂"