Angelina Jolie Announces Zahara Will Attend Spelman College in the Fall

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is headed to college in Atlanta!

Jolie shared the news on Instagram, announcing the 17-year-old will attend Spelman College, a historically Black college for women.

The actress posted a photo of Zahara surrounded by a group of women, writing, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It looks like Angelina and Zahara had a fun time with the other families! A viral TikTok video shows them laughing and dancing with the caption, “Morehouse and Spelman alumni showing Angelina Jolie and her daughter how to hit the electric slide at their event in Los Angeles.” Watch it here!

Back in June, Zahara’s sister Shiloh made headlines with her own dance moves.

The 16-year-old was among a series of dancers featured in a new video posted by choreographer Hamilton Evans.

Several dance trios are featured in the seven-minute video posted by Millennium Dance Complex, including Shiloh in a black Beatles shirt, black pants, and red sneakers. The teen wears her hair up in a bun as she performs to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” from the new “Elvis” movie. Check out her group here around the 2:30 mark.

The girls are two of six in the Jolie-Pitt brood, which also includes Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

Just a few months before, Angelina revealed to “Extra” what Mother’s Day is like with her family.