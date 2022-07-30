News July 30, 2022
President Biden Tests Positive in Rebound Case of COVID
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in a month in what his physician is calling "so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity."
According to research, "a small percentage of patients" with COVID who are treated with PAXLOVID experience a rebound of COVID after initially testing negative.
The President's doctor, Kevin C. O'Connor, asserted in a statement Saturday that he "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation."
Because he is positive for COVID, President Biden will observe strict isolation procedures.
Earlier on Saturday, the President tweeted his test results:
Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022 @POTUS
This happens with a small minority of folks.
I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.
I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon.
The President immediately released a short video to tell the public he is "feeling fine" and confirm he will be "working from home for the next couple days."
A quick update. pic.twitter.com/FgT1sGlZCY— President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022 @POTUS