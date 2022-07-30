President Biden Tests Positive in Rebound Case of COVID

Getty Images

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time in a month in what his physician is calling "so-called 'rebound' COVID positivity."

According to research, "a small percentage of patients" with COVID who are treated with PAXLOVID experience a rebound of COVID after initially testing negative.

The President's doctor, Kevin C. O'Connor, asserted in a statement Saturday that he "has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation."

Because he is positive for COVID, President Biden will observe strict isolation procedures.

Earlier on Saturday, the President tweeted his test results:

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again.



This happens with a small minority of folks.



I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me.



I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022 @POTUS