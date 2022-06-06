Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Big Question He Has for President Joe Biden

ABC

President Joe Biden will make his first appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in studio this week.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kimmel, who dished, “There are a lot of terrible things going on… It will be more serious than it typically would be.”

He emphasized, “Everything a president does is interesting in some way… Kind of have to whittle it down. I am going to have to think about it.”

While Kimmel has a lot of questions, “The biggest question would be: Should we move? If he says, ‘Move,’ sorry, Canada.”

Kimmel moderated the FYC panel for “Ozark,” revealing what he thought of the ending. He said, “I thought it was great… Think it was pretty final. I love the show. I am sorry that it is over.”