Shakira Faces 8 Years in Prison for Alleged Tax Fraud

Shakira is facing some serious prison time if she is convicted of tax evasion!

In 2018, Shakira was charged with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes to the Spanish government from 2012-2014. It was alleged that she lived in Catalonia, Spain, even though called herself a resident of the Bahamas.

Earlier this week, Shakira rejected a plea agreement, which means it is most likely the case will go to trial.

A trial date has not been scheduled.

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking for an eight-year prison sentence if Shakira is found guilty. The prosecutors also want the icon to pony up 24 million euros in fines.

On Friday, Shakira’s publicists insisted that she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.”

According to her PR team, Shakira has already paid the amount that she owed to Spain, including 3 million euros in interest.