John Mayer on Possibly Doing More Acting (Exclusive)

Getty

On Monday night, John Mayer hit the red carpet to support his friend B.J. Novak’s directorial debut, “Vengeance.”

At the Los Angeles premiere, Mayer spoke to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about making a cameo in the opening scene of the film. He shared, “My dear friend… was clever enough to come up with a scene for me to be in and then it turns out it's the opening scene, which is stunning… It was the most fun I ever had with cameras around.”

Does John have the itch to do more acting? He answered, “I don't have the itch, but I do like appearing when my friends need me to be in things because then you don't win or lose… I mean, I know how to lose at music, I know how to go, ‘That didn't work.’ I don't know how to lose and go, ‘Yeah, I had this ambition to be in a movie… It didn't work and now I feel small,’ like me just being there because I’ve got really smart, funny friends who come up with incredible ideas, I'm like, ‘Oh, I'll do it.’ That, to me, is the ground that will… My feet will never fall through… I just cherish my friendships.”

Of his friendship with B.J., he added, “I can't believe I have friends as smart as B.J., like, I mean, I didn't finish college. We went to Harvard and yet, somehow or another, we make it work.”

Mayer also had an influence on the music in the movie! He introduced B.J. to Finneas O'Connell, who scored the film. Mayer gushed, “He’s 23 going on 35… He’s the coolest. It's like me without the dumbness. If you just siphoned all the stupidity out of it, out of me when I was his age.”

Mayer just finished his tour and is going to keep making music, saying, “I just love playing music. My legs just keep walking me to the stage. My mouth keeps saying, ‘I'll do it,’ and I think there's something to that. It's a calling. and as long as I'm able to do it, I'll keep doing it and I don't have any plans to get fancy about it.”