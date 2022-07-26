Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Mary’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Hank Williams Jr.’s wife Mary Jane Thomas died unexpectedly on March 22, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

People reports Thomas had traveled from Nashville to Jupiter, Florida, to undergo liposuction, breast implant removal, and a breast lift via fat reinjection. She died the day after the procedure.

According to the magazine, the 58-year-old died of a collapsed lung that was punctured during the elective surgery. Her death was considered accidental.

The findings were based on a report from the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner and an autopsy report, both obtained by the publication.

The autopsy states her cause of death as "pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure." According to People, the report indicates the parietal pleura membrane was punctured during the breast lift portion of the implant removal.

Other findings included mild brain swelling, mild coronary artery disease, and fatty metamorphosis of the liver.

The M.E.’s report further stated that Thomas had been cleared for surgery at home prior to traveling to Bafitis Plastic Surgery in Jupiter. People says she was released from the surgery facility around 7 p.m. on March 21 and moved to a recovery facility. She was reportedly sitting up in bed and talking the day after the surgery before suddenly becoming unresponsive.

The former model was rushed to a hospital, where she later died.

Representatives for Bafitis and Williams did not respond to People’s request for comment.

Hank, 72, and Mary Jane last stepped out together in November for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. They were married for more than 30 years.

The couple’s son Sam, 24, remembered his mom in a statement to People.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time!”

Sam also wrote about his mom and his sister Katie Williams-Dunning, who died in a 2020 car accident, being reunited.

“Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he wrote.

The statement continued, "She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic's top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early '80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane."