Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Mary Jane Dies Unexpectedly

Sad news broke this week that Hank Williams Jr.’s wife of more than 30 years, Mary Jane Thomas, has died.

A family member told TMZ they believe Mary Jane may have suffered a complication, like a blood clot, following a medical procedure. There are conflicting reports about her age, but she was believed to be between 58 and 61.

Police were reportedly called to the Jupiter Resort & Spa around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, and authorities transported Thomas to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. TMZ says her death is not considered suspicious.

The couple’s son Sam, 24, remembered his mom in a statement to People.

"My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn't befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time!”

Sam also wrote about his mom and his sister Katie Williams-Dunning, who died in a 2020 car accident, being reunited.

“Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he wrote.

The statement continued, "She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic's top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early '80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane."

As Sam referred to in his statement, his dad met Mary Jane in 1985 at a show in Washington State. They tied the knot in 1990. It was Hank’s third marriage, and the country star also has three other children from previous relationships.