Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Know Their Baby’s Gender

Splash News

It was date night on the red carpet for “DWTS” couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, who just revealed they’re expecting their first child!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the pair, who shared that they found out the baby’s gender.

Thought they know the gender, they want to wait and see when they are ready to announce it.

Of the pregnancy news, the glowing Jenna shared, “I’m so happy that this is finally out there so I don’t have to hide this anymore. We’re very excited.”

While Jenna will have “major FOMO” with the new season of “Dancing with the Stars,” she was excited to “cheer from the sidelines.”

Right now, Jenna is almost “15 weeks” pregnant.

Val also reflected on the evening’s honor for Vitali Klitschko, former heavyweight boxing champion and the current mayor of Kyiv, who was receiving the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Val praised Vitali, saying, “These are millionaires. They don’t need to be in the middle of a war, but here they are serving their country… serving their country in the more dangerous, pivotal times.”

Chmerkovskiy was “proud” to be of Ukrainian heritage, adding, “I am also excited to continue this conversation.”

He emphasized, “I hope this continues to raise awareness the right way and continues to garner support… Unfortunately, the war is not over yet.”

When asked about their dance studio, Jenna noted that she was “upset” that Rachel hasn’t signed on for “Dancing with the Stars.” She commented, “I’m still waiting for that.”