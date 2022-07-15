Camille Vasquez Introduces Johnny Depp to Her Boyfriend — Watch!

Getty Images

Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez were spotted catching up backstage at his concert in Prague.

In a video posted on Instagram, Vasquez can be seen introducing the actor to her British boyfriend Edward Owen. Watch!

Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were first linked in June when they were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where Vasquez was representing Johnny at his defamation trial with Amber Heard.

Last month, a source also told DailyMail.com that Camille and Edward met in November at an upscale gastropub in London.

Another insider shared, “It's quite a new relationship but Edward is smitten with her. He has visited Camille in the U.S. since this trial started and she plans to visit him in the U.K. as soon as the case is over. It's long distance and they're both high flyers in their respective careers, but they're hoping to make it work.”