Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Rescues Distressed Passenger on Plane

Splash News

Famed lawyer Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his recent defamation case against Amber Heard, is being hailed as a hero!

TMZ reports Camille sprang into action when an elderly man suffered a medical emergency while they were flying from Los Angeles to New York earlier this week.

Camille and her bodyguard were sitting in first class on an American Airlines plane when the passenger reportedly collapsed and hit his head. When flight crew asked for assistance, they both got out of their seats to help!

Sources says Camille was able to get a hold of her brother-in-law, who is a doctor. He was able to guide her with checking if the man was suffering a heart attack or brain bleed from the fall.

Camille’s bodyguard also took off his Apple watch to check the passenger’s heart rate.

There was reportedly a surgeon on the plane, who helped take over for Camille and her bodyguard.

For her rescue efforts, Vasquez was reportedly gifted two bottles of wine by a flight attendant.

After the medical emergency, the plane flew back to LAX, where EMTs were waiting to assist the passenger.

Vasquez has become a famous face since Depp’s trial with Heard being ordered to pay $10 million to Depp in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages. A passenger even asked her for a selfie, which she was happy to take.

During the trial, Johnny and Camille were subject to dating rumors. Earlier this month, Camille shut down the rumors, calling them “sexist.”

She told People magazine, “It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

“This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him,” Vasquez went on. “And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then, of course, I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it.”

Along with stressing the fact that it is “unethical” to date clients, Camille is also in a “happy” relationship with boyfriend Edward Owen.