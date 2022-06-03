Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Spotted with Rumored BF

Backgrid

Days after Johnny Depp’s court victory against his ex, Amber Heard, his lawyer Camille Vasquez was spotted with her boyfriend Edward Owen.

In video obtained by TMZ, Camille, 37, and Edward, 38, were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near the Fairfax County Courthouse, where the trial took place for six weeks.

Before they made their way to the airport, Camille was seen stopping for a selfie with a fan.

While photogs were trying to ask what is next for her and her reaction to Heard’s possible appeal, Vasquez stayed mum.

A source recently told DailyMail.com that Camille and Edward met in November at an upscale gastropub in London.

Another insider shared, “It's quite a new relationship but Edward is smitten with her. He has visited Camille in the U.S. since this trial started and she plans to visit him in the U.K. as soon as the case is over. It's long distance and they're both high flyers in their respective careers, but they're hoping to make it work.”

According to DailyMail.com, Owen is an exec at WeWork since 2017. At the company, he handles real estate for Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Last month, Camille and Johnny were subject to dating rumors for their courtroom antics, like holding hands while she whispered in his ear, embracing as he entered the room, and Depp pulling out her chair for her. They even shared a hug inside the courtroom.

A cameraman asked Vasquez to “set the record straight” on the dating rumors, but she simply laughed.