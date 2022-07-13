Chris Rock & Lake Bell Vacation in Croatia (Pics)

TMZ.com

Chris Rock and Lake Bell were spotted on a romantic stroll overseas.

TMZ reports the stars were seen taking in the sights in Trogir, Croatia, on Tuesday as they held hands along a boardwalk. Lake’s vacation look included a cream blouse, dark pants, and sandals, while Chris wore gray pants, a white shirt, and a hat.

It is unknown what brought the pair to Croatia, but TMZ was told they were enjoying each other’s company.

Earlier this month, Chris and Lake fueled romance rumors after being spotted together multiple times in Los Angeles.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, Chris and Lake were seen having brunch together at Coast Restaurant in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 3.

For the outing, Chris wore a black cap and white shirt, while Bell let her hair down and wore a white tee.

They were also seen together at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi the night before.

In the photos, Rock wore a white sweater and khaki pants, while Bell sported a black crop top and jeans.

An eyewitness told Page Six that Chris and Lake were holding hands as they walked out of the upscale restaurant but let go of each other’s hand once they spotted the photogs.

Just a month ago, the two were seen in a box during a Cardinals baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. While they sat next to each other, there were no signs of PDA.

TMZ obtained video of Chris and Lake at the game.

According to the outlet, Bell made sure that she wasn’t in the shot when Rock did a TV interview during the game.

Chris has yet to introduce Lake to his family, as his brother Tony tells TMZ, “I’m definitely looking forward to meeting her.”

Bell was previously married to Scott Campbell for seven years, but they called it quits in the fall of 2020. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children, Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family. With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days.”

Earlier in 2020, news broke about Chris’ split from actress Megalyn Echikunwoke. According to a Page Six insider, Rock wasn't ready to settle down and get hitched again after his 20-year marriage to ex Malaak Compton-Rock.

In 2016, he shared his take on marriage, telling Rolling Stone, “Would I ever get married again? Not if it would cure AIDS.”