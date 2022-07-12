Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Emmy nominations were announced!

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey both secured nominations for their shows “The Flight Attendant” and “Ozark,” respectively.

Cuoco took to Instagram to celebrate their noms. She wrote on Instagram, “There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly .. thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime ✈️ and to share this moment with my ♥️ @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful ❤️‍🔥💥.”

In his own statement, Tom said, “This is such an awesome surprise. ‘Ozark’ was an incredible experience, I'm forever grateful for the opportunity and for Jason, Laura, Chris Mundy, Alexa Fogel, and the whole ‘Ozark’ family. Ben will live in my heart always — it was an honor to play such a beautiful, complicated character."

Kaley, a three-time Emmy nominee, is up against Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Jean Smart in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category. Tom is contending with Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Colman Domingo, Arian Moayed, and Alexander Skarsgård in the Guest Actor in a Drama Series category.

Quinta, who was recognized for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” also shared her reaction to the nomination. She said, “What an honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. Creating this show has been the greatest gift and to have it recognized in this way is the dream. It's a joy we get to share with the amazing people who watched our first season. None of this would be possible without my incredible, supportive EP's Justin Halpern, Randall Einhorn & Patrick Schumacker, our incredible writers room, our insanely talented cast, and the hard-working teams at ABC and WBTV for helping to bring ‘Abbott Elementary’ to life. Lastly, and most importantly, I want to thank teachers. Thanks for being our inspiration."

Other big names to react to their Emmy nominations include Bob Odenkirk, Jane Lynch, Alexandra Daddario, Hannah Einbinder, and more!

After earning a nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Better Call Saul,” Bob said in a statement, “I am thrilled beyond words for this nomination. Yes, I've been nominated in this category before, but this is particularly special because of the intense experience of this final season of Saul shooting, the amazing writing as Jimmy/Saul becomes yet ANOTHER iteration of himself, the wonderful work by my castmates, our amazing guest cast, and just the density of feelings in front of camera and behind in a momentous year. I am especially thrilled for my scene partner and friend Rhea Seehorn whose outstanding, wonderful, multi-faceted performance is rightly being celebrated. This show is one-of-a-kind and I'll treasure each of these high points, there have been so many, and I'm thankful for everything."

Lynch was nominated for her work on “Only Murders in the Building.” She said, “How thrilled am I to have been a part of the best of the best? This nomination is the delicious cherry on top of a beautiful cake."

Daddario, who was one of many to be nominated for their work on “The White Lotus,” said, “It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people! Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and Mike White. I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together."

See more reactions below:

“Hacks” star Hannah Einbinder: “When I think about the work the incredible women in this category have done, I'm so deeply humbled to be among them. It really is an honor just to be nominated!"

“Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae: “First, I would like to share my sincere gratitude. It is a tremendous honor to be nominated together with these brilliant actors. I would like to share this honor with the Squid Game fans around the world, who showed us endless love and support, and the Squid Game team, who worked very hard to make everything possible."

‘Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein: “Holy fxxxing xxxx, this is fxxxing insane! For this to happen once is magic, but twice is a miracle. I'm so honoured to be included on this list of legends including two of my special Greyhounds! This is truly incredible. There has been so much love for this show and I feel unbelievably lucky to be a part of such a beautiful and talented team. What a ride. I don't know what to say. I'm really trying to learn to swear less. Golly gee. Is that better? Ah, who the fxxx am I kidding, thank you to the Academy. This is fxxxing amazing."