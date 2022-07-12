Emmy Nominations 2022: The Complete List

If you missed the livestream of the Emmy nominations, here's the list of nominees for 2022:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Euphoria”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“Squid Game”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Dopesick”

“The Dropout”

“Inventing Anna”

“Pam & Tommy”

“The White Lotus”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Linskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Brian Cox, ‘Succession”

Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "Squid Game"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su. "Squid Game"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis, "Succession"

Marcia Gay Harden, "The Morning Show"

Martha Kelly, "Euphoria"

Sanaa Lathan, "Succession"

Harriet Walter, "Succession"

Lee You-mi, "Squid Game"



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody, "Succession"

James Cromwell, "Succession"

Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"

Arian Moayed, "Succession"

Tom Pelphrey, "Ozark"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbot Elementary”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure:

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Toheeb Jimoh, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Tyler James Williams, "Abbott Elementary"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, "Hacks"

Harriet Sansom Harris, "Hacks"

Jane Lynch, "Only Murders In The Building"

Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks"

Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"

Harriet Walter, "Ted Lasso"

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael, "Saturday Night Live"

Bill Hader, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

James Lance, "Ted Lasso"

Nathan Lane, "Only Murders In The Building"

Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"

Sam Richardson, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Toni Collette, “The Staircase”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Sebastaian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen, "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Outstanding Television Movie

"Chip ‘n’Dale: Rescue Rangers"

"Ray Donovan: The Movie"

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon"

"The Survivor"

"Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

"Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: The Facts Of Life and Diff’rent Strokes"

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent (NBC)

Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back! (CBS)



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

"Adele: One Night Only"

"Dave Chappelle: The Closer"

"Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts"

"Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special"

"One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga"

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

"My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman"

"The Problem with Jon Stewart"

"Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy"

"VICE"

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum"

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, "Queer Eye"

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, "Making It"

Nicole Byer, "Nailed It!"

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, "Shark Tank"

Padma Lakshmi, "Top Chef"

RuPaul, "RuPaul’s Drag Race"

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Cheer”

“Love On The Spectrum”

“RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked”

“Selling Sunset”