Getty Images

On Monday, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah pleaded guilty in her wire fraud case!

Last year, Shah was “charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which they victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55, which carries a maximum sentence of 30 years, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”

While she initially pleaded not guilty, she changed her plea on Monday after meeting with U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein.

As for the plea agreement, Shah will pay more than $9 million in restitution to victims. She also agreed to forfeit $6 million.

Shah’s attorney Priya Chaudhry told the court, “At this time, Ms. Shah would like to withdraw her plea of not guilty.”

In her own statement, Shah told the judge, “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud. I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I'm so sorry."

When the judge asked Shah if she knew what she was doing was illegal and wrong, Shah responded, “Yes, your honor.”

Since Shah pleaded guilty to count one, conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has agreed to drop count two, conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.”

If she didn’t change her plea to guilty, Shah’s trial was scheduled to start next week.

Shah’s sentencing is now scheduled for late November.

Shah could face up to 14 years in prison.

Following her arrest last year, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss detailed the accusations against Shah. She said, “Jennifer Shah, who portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on ‘reality’ television, and Stuart Smith, who is portrayed as Shah’s ‘first assistant,’ allegedly generated and sold ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals for other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam. In actual reality and as alleged, the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims by Shah, Smith, and their co-conspirators were just fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims’ money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes.”

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea added, “These individuals allegedly targeted and defrauded hundreds of victims but thanks to the hard work of the NYPD and our law enforcement partners, this illegal scheme was brought to an end.”