Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby #2

“FBI” star Missy Peregrym is a mom again!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On Friday, Peregrym announced the birth of her second child with husband Tom Oakley.

Their baby girl Mela Joséphine arrived on July 6.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Along with a photo of Mela with their son Otis, 27 months, she wrote on Instagram, “I had the most profound experience - after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home. It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions and just as much laughter.

“I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle 😂,” Peregrym went on.

“On my left, holding my hand throughout the birth was @priscillafaia, my best. She turned down work to be with us, choosing to share in the transformation of our family, which she is a part of. I feel loved. I want this for every mother, that they would be surrounded with strength.”

Missy made sure to show her appreciation to Tom, writing, “I can’t say enough about how much Tom stepped up to allow me to rest and do what I needed to be present. In no way has our journey been easy, but it has been full and I’m incredibly blessed that he’s my partner."

Peregrym revealed that she’ll be returning to the set of “FBI” in September. She emphasized, “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Missy announced her pregnancy in February. Peregrym posted a video of their son Otis, 22 months, smacking her growing belly. As Otis gives a few taps, she can’t help but laugh.

She wrote on Instagram, “My best effort at an ‘adorable’ announcement 😂 Come on, I don’t have time for that. What I will always have time for, is this family, and I’m psyched that we are adding a new babe this summer blah blah blah ❤️.”

Last year, Missy opened up about her first year of motherhood during the COVID-19 pandemic, telling People magazine, “Any first-time mom going through this I have a lot of empathy for, because it’s already scary and you have no idea what you’re doing and then to not have the regular support... They usually would be able to get together with other moms, with other children.”

Missy said, “I have a lot of space in my heart for [other new mothers]. When I see them in the street, I’m like, ‘How are you doing?’” Since many were staying home, Peregrym noted that she “had no FOMO.”