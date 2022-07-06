HGTV Star Sabrina Soto & Chef Dean Sheremet Split

Splash News

“Trading Spaces” designer Sabrina Soto and Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet have called off their engagement after six months.

Earlier this week, Sabrina broke the news of their broken engagement, writing on Instagram, “Some of you have noticed that I haven’t been wearing my ring. I decided to end the engagement and I’ve never been more proud of myself. Sending love to anyone navigating through a life transition. You got this. 💪🏼 ❤️.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dean seemingly addressed the split in his own subtle way. In a partnership post, he wrote on Instagram, “In challenging times it’s so important to come back to your center. My body has been put under extreme stress lately and with @rebalancehealth I can feel the natural rhythms of my cortisol staying in check. It’s time to focus on what I have control of, my abilities, my work ethic and my son. It’s time to get my mojo back!”

Sabrina and Dean have seemingly removed all traces of each other from their respective Instagrams.

In December, Soto announced her engagement to Sheremet.

In a now-deleted post, she gushed, “I said absolutely,” and added a heart emoji.

Sabrina included a beach selfie with her husband-to-be at Carmel-by-the Sea… while holding up her new bling in full view.

Dean also shared the pics, writing, “Happy birthday SABRINA! I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

It is unknown when the couple got together, but Soto and Sheremet made their love Instagram official a year ago on a trip to Cabo.

Years ago, Dean was engaged to Vanessa Black, the mother of his son Atlas, 3. It is unclear when they split.

Dean was previously married to LeAnn Rimes from 2002-2010 and Sarah Silver from 2011-2016.