HGTV Star Sabrina Soto & Chef Dean Sheremet Engaged!

“Trading Spaces” designer Sabrina Soto and Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet are getting married!

The HGTV star shared the news on Instagram, as she flashed her rose gold David Alan ring. Soto wrote, “I said absolutely,” along with adding a heart emoji.

Sabrina, 46, included a beach selfie with her husband-to-be at Carmel-by-the Sea… while holding up her new bling in full view.

Dean, 41, shared the pics too, writing, “Happy birthday SABRINA! I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely).”

It is unknown how long the happy couple has been together, but Soto and Sheremet made their love Instagram official in July, while on a trip to Cabo.

Sabrina and Dean each have a child from a previous relationship. Soto shares Olivia, 6, with ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg, while Sheremet has Atlas, 3, with ex-fiancée Vanessa Black.