Chase Stokes & Izzy Metz Spark Dating Rumors
Romance rumors are swirling about “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes and model Izzy Metz!
On Wednesday, the two were photographed stepping out of a club together in New York City.
For the outing, Chase opted for a backwards cap and black tee, while Izzy wore a black cutout dress and white handbag.
They are currently not following each other on Instagram, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that changes!
Stokes previously dated his co-star Madelyn Cline, but they called it quits in November 2021 after a year of dating. While there was speculation they had rekindled their romance, the pair never confirmed they were back together.
It looks like Cline has moved on from that relationship and is now dating Olivia Jade Giannulli’s ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthy.
Just a few days ago, Madelyn and Jackson were photographed going grocery shopping together in Malibu.
Earlier this month, they were first spotted having a casual lunch together at Malibu Kitchen.