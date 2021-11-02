‘Outer Banks’ Stars Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline Reportedly Split

Getty

It looks like “Outer Banks” co-stars Chase Stokes, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 23, are going their separate ways after a year of dating.

A source tells People, "Madelyn and Chase are no longer together. They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

Another insider told the mag, "They are definitely broken up."

They went public with their relationship in June 2020 with a beach picnic pic. Chase wrote, “Cats outta the bag,” while Madelyn reshared and wrote, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Stokes opened up about their relationship in March, telling People, "It's been a lot of fun to drive together to work, come home and throw ideas off of each other about different scenes, collaborating, watching her get excited about her work and be her cheerleader.”

He continued, "The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and coworkers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work. Especially this year, not just her, but everybody in the show has increased their performances and worked super hard on everything that we're doing right now. I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"

They celebrated their anniversary the following month with sweet Instagram tributes.

Chase shared a photo of Madelyn walking down the street and the caption, "365 w/ u ❤️," while she posted a pic of him walking to the beach that said, “Thanks for helping me keep track of my belongings for a whole year (: adore u.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with the pair — who play John B and Sarah Cameron on the hit Netflix series — in May at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, where they walked the red carpet separately.

While they didn’t talk about each other, Chase did say of the cast, “I’ve got my family of cast members here, I love these people so dearly.” Watch!