Madelyn Cline Sets the Record Straight About Her Future on ‘Outer Banks’

Getty Images

Madelyn Cline is addressing rumors that she could possibly be leaving the popular Netflix show “Outer Banks.”

Cline took to Instagram Stories on Monday to remind fans, “Not everything you read on the Internet is true.”

She insisted, “I will come back for as many seasons as they will have me. I love my job, and there’s not a day that goes by that I’m not grateful for it and for everyone who has watched it.”

Cline — who plays Sarah Cameron — responded to the rumors after reports surfaced that she would be leaving the series after its upcoming third season. The gossip started after her split with co-star Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge. Cline and Stokes broke up last November.

Despite deciding to call it quits on their romantic relationship, it has been reported that they have remained friends.

“Outer Banks” is an action-adventure drama co-created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate and Shannon Burke that follows a group of teens in North Carolina who go on a treasure hunt after discovering a mysterious map. The show also stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant. Netflix renewed the series for a third season in December of 2021.