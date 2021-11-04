Is Ross Butler Shooting His Shot with Newly Single Madelyn Cline?

Getty Images

Romance rumors are fueling about “13 Reasons Why” star Ross Butler, 31, and “Outer Banks” star Madelyn Cline, 23.

On Wednesday, Madelyne shared two photos from her The Hollywood Reporter photoshoot, writing, “@hollywoodreporter NEXT GEN ❤️.”

In response to the photo, Ross posted a drooling face and a hot face emoji.

Their social media exchange comes after news broke on her split with co-star Chase Stokes.

Earlier this week, a source told People, "Madelyn and Chase are no longer together. They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago."

In September, Ross and Madelyn sparked dating rumors after they were seen dancing at the CERA restaurant in Milan.

Despite the sighting, Ross insisted to TMZ that Madelyn was “just a friend.”

Prior to the split, Madelyn and Chase were dating for a year. They made their relationship public in June 2020. Along with posting a beach picnic pic, Chase wrote, “Cats outta the bag.”

Earlier this year, Stokes opened up on their relationship, telling People magazine, “The beautiful thing for us is that our relationship was established as friends and co-workers prior to what we have now. The biggest difference now is I get to be even more proud of her as my partner when I watch her work. Especially this year, not just her, but everybody in the show has increased their performances and worked super hard on everything that we're doing right now. I'm in the background, kind of like a stage mom, watching her absolutely crush it and going, 'That was awesome!'"