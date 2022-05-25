Romee Strijd Expecting Baby #2 — See Her Growing Bump!

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd, 26, has another baby on the way!

On Wednesday, Strijd broke the news that she is expecting her second child with fiancé Lauren van Leeuwen.

She wrote on Instagram, “Soon we will be a family of 4. Can’t wait.”

In the photo, Romee and Lauren’s daughter Mint, 1, is seen kissing her mom’s baby bump!

On her Instagram story, Romee posted a side-by-side of her new baby announcement and her pregnancy announcement from two years ago.

The news comes months after Lauren popped the question to Romee in snowy Switzerland.

The pair have been together for 12 years.

In December 2020, Strijd gave birth to Mint. Along with posting a photo, she gushed, “Mint van Leeuwen ~ feeling so blessed to finally hold you in my arms. We are so in love with you!!"

Romee also opened up about her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can cause infrequent periods and infertility. She said, “2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way..”