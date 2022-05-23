Christina Perri Expecting Baby Girl After Pregnancy Losses

Getty Images

Singer Christina Perri, 35, has a bun in the oven!

On Monday, Perri broke the news that she is expecting her second child with husband Paul Costabile.

The news comes more than a year after Perri revealed her pregnancy loss.

Referencing the baby she lost in 2020, who she named Rosie, Perri wrote on Instagram, “Rosie sent Carmella a little sister and we’re very excited.”

Along with posting a video of their daughter Carmella opening a present, which contained sonograms, Christina added, “We’re very excited. we’ve been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy🌸.”

Carmella is seen kissing Christina’s belly as Paul looks on.

In November 2020, Perri announced that she gave birth to Rosie, who was stillborn.

Christina wrote on Instagram, “She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts.”

A few months ago, Perri celebrated Rosie with a lullaby album “Songs for Rosie.” She explained on Instagram, “Rosie’s short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever. we are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be. we learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals. releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts.”

She went on, “I hope you enjoy these songs that we’re singing for her, i hope you play them to your families in her honor. i hope you’re inspired to think of anyone you may keep in your heart and most of all to, rosie, our darling girl, we love you forever. come find us again soon.”

In January 2020, Christina revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in the first trimester.

She wrote on Twitter, “We are shocked & completely heartbroken.”

“We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so i feel like it's also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame,” Christina added. “I am so sad but not ashamed. I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, i see you and i love you,” she continued. “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

Perri has been open about the struggles of motherhood. In 2019, she revealed that she suffered postpartum depression after giving birth to Carmella. She told People magazine, “That got me the hardest when I stopped breastfeeding around Christmas. I was so sad and so dark. We're almost made to pretend it's not happening, like, 'It's fine. I've got this.'”