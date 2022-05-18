Wells Adams on When He Hopes to Marry Sarah Hyland

Splash News

“Bachelor Nation” favorite Wells Adams will once again return as the show’s resident bartender and contestant confidante when “Bachelor in Paradise” returns with host Jesse Palmer.

“Extra’s” Tommy DiDario spoke with Adams about his wedding plans with fiancée Sarah Hyland, who was there to support.

Wells revealed, “COVID delayed us twice. We are hoping to get this thing done this year. If not, we are going to Vegas. Blue suit Elvis is doing it… Regardless, we are going to get married.”

The pair got engaged in the summer of 2019, so marriage has been a long time coming!

Wells has been on “Bachelor in Paradise” for several seasons and has nothing to complain about! He pointed out, “I film a show in Mexico for a month. There are worst gigs.”

He also shared the best part about shooting, saying, “Location — and I know where all the booze is.”

As for his best cocktail, he dished, “An old-fashioned, but no one ever orders it.”