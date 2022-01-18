Wells Adams Reveals His Wedding Planning Responsibilities

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Wells Adams, who dished on his upcoming wedding to actress Sarah Hyland.

Adams is involved in approving the band, food, booze, and guest list. He admitted, “I don’t care what the flowers [look like].”

Wells and Sarah have been together for four years. What does he love most about her? He answered, “She’s got like seven different laughs, and I’ve been trying to break them all down into what each laugh means… I do love, like, all her different laughs.”

Wells noted that he and Sarah make a “good team.” He elaborated, “It’s an important thing when you’re getting married to someone, you need to make sure you guys are, you know, like, fighting for each other and super supportive.”

When asked if they have been approached to do a reality show, he answered, “We pitched a show and it didn’t get picked up.” He added, “It was a game show type thing… Maybe next year we’ll get one.”

Wells also opened up about participating in a star-studded golf outing called Tournament of Champions, which takes place in Orlando from January 20 to 23. He credited “The Bachelor” alum Ben Higgins with getting him involved.