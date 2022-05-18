Johnny Depp’s Attorney Laughs Off Dating Rumors — Watch!

Getty Images

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial continued Wednesday, Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, laughed off questions about her personal life outside the courtroom.

The attorney and her famous client are all over the Internet with their courtroom antics, like holding hands while she whispers in his ear, embracing as he enters the room, and Depp pulling out her chair for her. They even shared a hug inside the courtroom on Tuesday.

A cameraman asked Vasquez to “set the record straight” on the dating rumors, but she simply laughed.

While the 37-year-old — who graduated from law school in 2010 — isn’t talking, she has reportedly been dating a British real estate agent for months.

Vasquez wrapped up her intense cross-examination of Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard on Tuesday by asking about her relationship with James Franco.

Franco was featured in security cam footage that showed the actor getting cozy with Amber on a ride up an elevator to Depp and Heard’s penthouse. The video was taken on May 22, 2016… the day before she filed for divorce from Johnny, and a few days before she filed for a restraining order against him.

Vasquez confronted Heard about the surveillance video, asking, “That’s you and Mr. Franco on May 22, 2016, right Ms. Heard?” Amber confirmed, “That’s correct.”

Heard noted that she “attempted” to change the locks to the penthouse one day before Franco’s visit.

In response, Vasquez asked, “That’s why you felt comfortable having James Franco over the evening of May 22, 2016?”

Heard commented, “I do not know when James came over.”

Vasquez told Heard, “And it’s past 11 p.m. at night… You knew Mr. Depp was out of town the week of May 21, 2016.” Heard insisted that she didn’t know Depp’s schedule.

Johnny was reportedly jealous of James and Amber, who had starred together in the movies “The Adderall Diaries” and “Pineapple Express.”

Amber, however, testified that there was a simple reason why she and James got together the night before she filed for divorce.

Heard said, “He was my friend and he lived next door, quite literally next door, and I had frankly exhausted my support network with my usual friends and was happy to welcome as much friendship at that time as I could possibly get.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Chanley Painter from Court TV, and asked if she thought Franco was there to console a buddy. Painter said, “I don't think so, although Amber tried to convince the jury that she needed a friend.”

As far as the hug mentioned earlier between Depp and Vasquez goes, Painter pointed out, “That hug yesterday after she finished the cross-examination… she was hugging everyone on that side of the room including her client.”