‘RHOC’ Star Dr. Jen Armstrong & Ryne Holliday Split Again

Instagram

It looks like Dr. Jen Armstrong and husband Ryne Holliday might be going their separate ways for good.

Us Weekly reports the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star filed for legal separation earlier this month, citing ”irreconcilable differences.” She lists their separation date as September 8, 2021.

Armstrong and Holliday wed in 2013 and are the parents of twins Vince and Vera, 10, and Robert, 9. Jen is asking for legal and physical custody of the kids, while Ryne would have visitation. She is asking that neither party pay spousal support.

This isn’t the couple’s first split. She previously told Us Weekly that they separated after filming Season 16 of “RHOC.”

In February, Armstrong told the magazine, “We separated for a while and lived life without each other. And I think that made us have more of an appreciation for who the other person was and have a different outlook on getting back together and putting in the work to stay together.” She said they were “much better now,” adding, “It got worse and then I turned a corner and came back around. It got better.”

The plastic surgeon also talked about the pressure of having their relationship onscreen. “We’ve had a challenging relationship and people can be very judgmental. A lot of people have reached out and said, ‘Oh, you deserve better. How do you let him treat you that way?’ But they’re not in the day to day. They don’t know the history,” she said. “I would say that the show put a magnifying glass on what was going on in our marriage that we had ignored for so many years when both of us were not happy.”