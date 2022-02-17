Jen Armstrong & Ryne Holliday’s Marriage Trouble Plays Out on ‘RHOC’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Dr. Jen Armstrong’s marriage to Ryne Holliday hit a rocky patch, but it looks like they have smoothed things over.

She revealed the struggles in her marriage on Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” telling co-star Heather Dubrow that he moved out and she wanted a divorce. Armstrong later opened up to Page Six about their separation and where they are now. More on that below!

Meanwhile, this week’s episode saw Jen and Heather headed to Shannon Beador’s house for a luncheon. As Jen got into the car, Heather told her she looked good. Armstrong joked, “Thank God for make-up and Botox. I almost canceled.”

The 44-year-old newbie then revealed, “Ryne packed his bags and left last night. Then he came back at 11 a.m. this morning.”

She went into further detail in a confessional, saying Holliday came back and screamed at her before leaving again. “I feel completely alone right now,” she shared.

Armstrong sobbed in the car with Dubrow, telling her she feels humiliated and “wants a divorce.” She went on, “I don't want to do this ever again. I really don't like this. I don't want to feel like this ever again.”

Heather noted that marriage has “good days, bad days, sometimes good years, bad years,” but stood by her friend and offered to help get her through the luncheon, asking the other ladies to not ask questions about the situation.

Of course, that didn’t stop the subject from coming up.

Friend and co-star Emily Simpson, 45, asked Jen how she was and she said she had a very difficult day. Heather tried to help her deflect but Jen blurted out that Ryne packed his bags and left last night.

“I just stopped crying for 13 hours,” Jen admitted.

The ladies all offered words of advice and encouragement. Emily shared that when she hit the 10-11 year point with her husband Shane, it was their lowest point. She said that they then managed to make years 12 and 13 their best.

“How did you do that,” asked Jen who said she would take any advice.

Emily said that they did a lot of counseling, Shannon said she did the relationship boot camp as well.

“You know what else we did and this might sound corny and cliché but we actually sat down and wrote out a mission statement for our marriage,” said Emily.

In a confessional, Emily shared that one day she sat down and told Shane that she was really unhappy in their marriage, didn’t want to be in it anymore and thought that Shane felt the same. “And that day, he committed himself to me and our marriage… 100% he has lived by what he had said every day since then.”

Earlier this month, Dr. Armstrong told PageSix about their brief split, saying, “I’m just going to be honest. We actually separated. We separated and then lived life without each other. Sometimes I think you need to get a little shaken up before you really appreciate the other person.”

They were apart for about a month and she said they initially thought their parting of the ways would be permanent, adding “After you’ve been together 12 years and have been through so much stuff — to hell and back together so many times — you almost forget that the other person wants to have fun and have lighthearted conversations and go out. So, we’ve been doing a lot of that and it’s actually been enjoyable.”