Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Baby #7's Gender in Family Video

The Baldwins have another baby on the way, and they just announced the gender with help from their little ones.

Alec and Hilaria enlisted Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 18 months, and Lucia, 13 months, to help reveal their seventh child is a girl!

Hilaria posted a sweet video of the couple and their children offering advice to the newest addition to the family.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around. What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define. We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.”



Hilaria added, “I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.”

The star ended by saying, “Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me❤️.”

The couple announced their pregnancy in March in another family video.

Hilaria wrote at the time, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛.”

The video, which is set to the iconic song “I Love You Baby,” was the moment when Alec and Hilaria told their “excited” kids that they were getting a new sibling.

She added, “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise… Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

Alec reposted Hilaria's post on his Instagram.

In a statement to People, the couple said, “We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling.”