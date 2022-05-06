Chrishell Stause & G Flip Are Dating!

Instagram

Chrishell Stause has moved on from her “Selling Sunset” co-star Jason Oppenheim. She just revealed she’s dating Australian singer G Flip!

During the show’s Season 5 reunion, moderated by Tan France, Stause shared, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by ‘they/them.’ And they are an extremely talented musician.”

Chrishell explained that she met G Flip while working on the singer’s music video for "Get Me Outta Here.” She shared, "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

They even played a teaser of the video, which shows the pair sharing a kiss.

The reality star gushed, “It was so much fun. We had such a blast. Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

Chrishell and G Flip seem to be getting serious. People reports the 27-year-old Aussie already moved in with Chrishell. The real estate agent recently bought a house, which she helped pay for by selling her wedding ring from ex-husband Justin Hartley.

Stause and G Flip had already sparked romance rumors on social media. When G Flip wrote on Instagram, “I feel like a gender smoothie,” Stause dropped a heart emoji and the comment, “The most perfect blend.”

The reunion also featured a never-before-seen clip of Oppenheim struggling with his breakup with Chrishell.

Jason and Chrishell had previously said they weren’t in sync when it came to starting a family. In the clip, we see Jason tell co-star Mary Fitzgerald "this is not the time of my life where I want to have a family."

He goes on to call her "the love of my life" saying he may live to regret the breakup. As the clip played, Oppenheim couldn’t watch and just looked at the ground.

At one point in the episode, France asked the exes where they stand now. Oppenheim replied, "I think there's a lot to work through, and we're getting there," while Stause added that "they haven't had time or space to move on yet.”

Last month, Jason opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about the split, which was documented in episode 10.

Jason admitted, “It was extremely difficult to watch Episode 10, to say the least.” When asked if he knew how emotional Chrishell was when they got off the phone in that episode, Jason said, “That was a difficult time for both of us, but you know, to see that scene was extremely difficult for sure, and yeah.”

Their relationship and breakup was very public, but Oppenheim declined to offer the specifics on whether they got to the point of making embryos. He said, “I’ll pass on the details of all that… I’ll let the show speak for itself and I don’t want to violate any, you know, privacy between us.”

Katie said, “It still feels sensitive for you to talk about. Is it?”

“Yeah, it is,” Oppenheim replied. “There’s a lot of love there.”

How is Jason and Chrishell’s relationship now? He answered, “I’m happy with where we’re at and I think that we’re going to end up in a really good place together.”

The real estate broker is not ready to date just yet. As for possibly hitting the dating scene in the sixth season, Jason quipped, “I highly doubt that. I’m not dating yet and it might be a while. I’m not quite there yet.”