Chrishell Stause Poses in Bikini and Jokes ‘These Eggs Aren’t going to Fertilize Themselves’

Chrishell Stause is showing Jason Oppenheim what he’s missing!

The “Selling Sunset” star set a thirst trap on Instagram as she posed in a leopard-print bikini while on vacation with Emma Hernan in Cabo San Lucas.

Stause, 40, teased in the caption, “Well these eggs aren’t going to fertilize themselves 🤣🤣 Or maybe they will…who knows. Until then, 2022 bring it on 😜😜.”

The joke seemed to be directed at Jason, who reportedly doesn’t want kids.

When Chrishell announced their split a week ago, she wrote, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

Stause and Oppenheim went public with their romance about five months ago, before calling it quits this month.