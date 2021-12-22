Chrishell Stause & Jason Oppenheim Reveal What Went Wrong in Their Relationship

Instagram

On Tuesday, it was reported that “Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits after five months of dating, but what went wrong?

The pair didn’t see eye-to-eye on their future together, most notably about children.

In a statement, Chrishell shared on Instagram, “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward."

“Men have the luxury of time that women don't and that's just the way it goes,” Stause emphasized. “I very much hope to one day have a family and decisions I make at this point are with that goal in mind. Thank you for the kindness and support to those that understand."

While Stause preferred to keep the split private, she said, “Sometimes it's easier to just live transparently because we only get one chance at this life.”

Stause ended her lengthy statement with a show of appreciation for Jason. She wrote, “And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts."

In his own statement, Jason also sang praises about Chrishell. He wrote, “She was the most amazing girlfriend I've ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life. While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another."

Last month, Chrishell revealed to “Extra’s” Katie Krause that she was having a “very open” conversation with Jason about children. She said, “I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key.”

A year ago, Stause revealed that she froze her eggs in hopes of becoming a mother in the future. She commented, “I’m definitely looking at my options... I would love to be a mom.”