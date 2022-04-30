Dan Aykroyd & Donna Dixon Separate After 39 Years: 'Our Choice in Loving Friendship'

Getty Images

Dan Aykroyd and his actress wife, Donna Dixon, have confirmed they have separated after 39 years — but will remain married.

On Friday, the couple told People magazine, "After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners."

They went on to say, "This is our choice in loving friendship."

The longtime loves wed in 1983 after meeting while filming the comedy "Doctor Detroit."

Dixon, known for her work on TV's "Bosom Buddies" (1980-1982), and the "Ghostbusters" star went on to work together in the movies "Twilight Zone: The Movie" (1983), "Spies Like Us" (1985), "The Couch Trip" (1988), "Exit to Eden" (1994), and an episode of the TV series "Soul Man" (1997).