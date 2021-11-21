'SNL' Alum Peter Aykroyd, Brother of Dan, Dies at 66

NBC

Peter Aykroyd, a former "SNL" cast member and writer who was the younger brother of Dan Aykroyd, has died one day after his 66th birthday.

Aykroyd's death was announced by "SNL," which tweeted the 1979 comic short "Java Junkie" by Tom Schiller, starring Aykroyd as a coffee addict and Teri Garr as his waitress/dealer.

No cause of death was indicated.

Born November 19, 1955, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, the younger Aykroyd followed his brother into Toronto's famed Second City comedy troupe, and later into the cast of "SNL." Aykroyd was a writer and performer on the show's 1979-1980 season.

With his brother, Aykroyd co-wrote the 1991 film "Nothing but Trouble," which Dan directed and in which he starred with Demi Moore, Chevy Chase and John Candy.

Getty Images

He also created the Canadian series "PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal" (1996-2000), and as an actor appeared in the films "Gas" (1981), "The Funny Farm" (1983), "Doctor Detroit" (1983), "Dragnet" (1987), "Coneheads" (1993), and "Kids of the Round Table" (1995).