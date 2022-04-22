Charles Melton & Chase Sui Wonders Confirm Relationship with Major PDA

Image Direct

Last month, “Riverdale” star Charles Melton and “Genera+ion” actress Chase Sui Wonders sparked romance rumors.

Now, they have seemingly confirmed they’re an item by packing on the PDA in New York City.

The pair were seen holding hands while stepping out together. At one point, Wonders even kissed Melton on the cheek.

In March, an eyewitness who saw Charles and Chase together in NYC told E! News, “They kept close, and appeared to be comfortable with one another.”

Many fans started speculating that they were dating since they were seen wearing the same colorful jacket on separate occasions.

Chase wore the same jacket as Charles in March for a celebration of the acclaimed film “Shiva Baby” in West Hollywood.

It looks like things may have gotten romantic after they worked together on a short called “Wake,” in which they starred and which he directed.

The short was released by Vogue China and Vogue Film in January.

In December, she wrote on Instagram, “Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators. Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad--both close to the heart. Stay tooooned."

Charles was last linked to his “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes, but they haven’t been seen together since September.

In June, Charles and Camila sparked reconciliation rumors after they were photographed at celebrity hot spot San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

After enjoying a dinner at La Poubelle Bistro French restaurant with their castmates Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan, and model Stella Maxwell, Charles was seen wrapping his arms around Camila as they left.

The two even stopped to take selfies with two fans. One fan told E! News, “They took more selfies with my friend who was with me. After that, they left alone together."

They had first called it quits in 2019. At the time, a source told the outlet, “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

The insider insisted, “Nothing in particular happened, they just both felt busy and overwhelmed and it was a lot of pressure on them. They are still in touch and both understand they need to be cordial while on set and throughout press for the show.”