Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Backgrid

Rumors are swirling that “Riverdale” co-stars Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are back together!

Over the weekend, the two were spotted together at celebrity hot spot San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

After enjoying a dinner at La Poubelle Bistro French restaurant with their castmates Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan, and model Stella Maxwell, Charles was seen wrapping his arms around Camila as they left.

The two even stopped to take selfies with two fans. One fan told E! News, “They took more selfies with my friend who was with me. After that, they left alone together."

The sighting comes just months after Camila called it quits with photographer Grayson Vaughan.

Camila and Charles split in 2019. At the time, a source told E! News, “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."