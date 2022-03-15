Charles Melton & Chase Sui Wonders Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

“Riverdale” star Charles Melton and “Genera+ion” actress Chase Sui Wonders have everyone wondering if they are dating!

Over the weekend, they were spotted together while stepping out in New York City in photos obtained by E! News.

An eyewitness told the outlet, “They kept close, and appeared to be comfortable with one another."

For the outing, they kept it causal with Charles wearing a colorful jacket, black hoodie, and black shorts, while Chase opted for a loose blue pants and black jacket.

Charles has worn that jacket before! Last month, he posted a photo of himself wearing it while holding a camera in a museum.

Chase wore the same colorful jacket as Charles earlier this month for a "Shiva Baby" celebration in West Hollywood.

It looks like things may have gotten romantic after they worked together on a short movie called “Wake,” in which they starred in and he directed.

The short was released by Vogue China and Vogue Film in January.

In December, she wrote on Instagram, “Honored to work with VOGUEfilm & @voguechina to direct a little movie flanked by the most brilliant friends and collaborators. Big love n big gratitude for this project and this squad--both close to the heart. Stay tooooned."

Charles was last linked to his “Riverdale” co-star Camila Mendes, but they haven’t been seen together since September.

In June, Charles and Camila sparked reconciliation rumors after they were photographed at celebrity hot spot San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

After enjoying a dinner at La Poubelle Bistro French restaurant with their castmates Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan, and model Stella Maxwell, Charles was seen wrapping his arms around Camila as they left.

The two even stopped to take selfies with two fans. One fan told E! News, “They took more selfies with my friend who was with me. After that, they left alone together."

They had first called it quits in 2019. At the time, a source told the outlet, “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship. Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves."