Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish hit the red carpet at the premiere of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” where she chatted with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and dished on her dating life.

Jenn wanted to know, “How long do you have to be dating Tiffany Haddish to bring someone as your plus-one to a carpet like this?”

Haddish quipped, “A long time. Have you seen me bring a man to the carpet, honey? You have to earn that.”

Lahmers added, “I heard you're on the dating apps. Can I ask you what your profile says?” Haddish told her, “Tiffany Haddish… and all the things I like to do.” She joked, “Look me up but I won't date you cause you don't have a penis.”

Meanwhile, fans won’t want to miss Tiffany in in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.” She plays an eccentric rogue government agent who recruits Nic Cage for a dangerous mission after the cash-strapped actor takes a million-dollar offer to appear at a superfan’s birthday party.

Haddish said of the movie opening, “Feels good. Finally, everybody gets to see the movie. I am excited about it — it’s a good movie.”

Tiffany plays a CIA agent alongside Ike Barinholtz, so Jenn asked who is the good cop and who is the bad cop in real life.

Haddish said, “I think we're both good cops in real life. He might be a little more aggressive than me but I definitely will put the smack down.”