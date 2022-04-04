Getty Images

Jason Momoa stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of Michael Bay's new film, "Ambulance" on Monday night. He also stepped up to take on the romance rumors sparked after the Oscars when he was spotted getting cozy with Kate Beckinsale at Jay-Z's afterparty.

Backgrid

Jason opened up to "Extra's" Katie Krause at the premiere, saying, "It was cray. Have a conversation with a woman about her country, I was in England doing 'Aquaman 2.'" Momoa, who loaned Kate his coat, added, "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold."

Doubling down, he said they are not together, "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman. Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

Jason, who was at the premiere of the film to support his friend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, also dished on joining "The Fast and the Furious" franchise, "We are doing 'Fast 10', it's finally happened. It's taken 10 movies for Vin to invite me, so thanks Vin for finally coming to your senses. I think I just begged to be in it. I just want to play the bad guy again."

Reiterating that point when Katie asked if he was playing the villain, "F**k yeah!"