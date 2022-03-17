Getty Images

Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is 14!

The actress took to Instagram to wish her teen a happy birthday, writing, “14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an ‘Earth Angel’ and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time!”



She ended with, “Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! ❤️”

Halle, who shares Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, included a gorgeous photo of the pair walking along the beach side-by-side.

In the comments, Taraji P. Henson wrote, “14?!?!😮😮😮😮 ALREADY!!!! I can’t. Happy birthday baby girl. ❤️❤️❤️” and Lena Waithe wished Nahla a “Happy birthday!!!”

Berry is also mom to son Maceo, 8, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. In October, she shared a rare pic to celebrate his birthday.

She wrote, "This little dude is 8 today!" adding, "Happy Birthday THUNDER!"

In the photo, Maceo strikes a pose as he points at the camera while wearing a long-sleeved brown shirt and camouflage shorts paired with a beret.

“Extra” just caught up with Halle last month to talk about her doomsday thriller “Moonfall.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Halle and her co-stars John Bradley and Patrick Wilson about the movie, as well as her gone-viral prank with boyfriend Van Hunt.

Halle recently shared a photo of herself and Hunt kissing at an altar in a chapel while they were on vacation. She captioned it, “Well… it’s official!” leading many to believe that they had gotten married.